Pats offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt sees progress in rookie QB Drake Maye

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — With the offensive line still in flux and the development of the franchise’s rookie quarterback grabbing the majority of the headlines, plenty of attention has been on New England Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt throughout the summer. Entering his 20th NFL season as a coach and first with the Patriots, Van Pelt noted that Drake Maye has been impressive over the past few weeks. Maye was only on the field for six snaps in the preseason opener before his workload expanded to two quarters during the second preseason game. He responded well to the increase in game reps, leading New England to two of its three scoring drives in a 14-13 loss to Philadelphia.

