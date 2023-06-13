Pats’ Judon downplays recruitment of Hopkins, who is expected to visit New England

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For his second straight offseason with the New England Patriots, linebacker Matt Judon has kept up a side hustle of sorts as the team’s self-appointed recruiter. Judon’s free agent target this time around is three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins. He is taking visits with potential suitors after Arizona released Hopkins in a salary cap move. But following the Patriots’ second minicamp practice, Judon downplayed his latest foray into trying to lure players to New England. Coach Bill Belichick confirmed the team has spoken with Hopkins’ camp, though hasn’t confirmed when he is expected to visit New England.

