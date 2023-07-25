Pats’ Jack Jones will be on the field despite facing pending gun charge as training camp opens

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots will open training camp having tied up most of their pressing offseason loose ends after a summer of adjustments to their roster and coaching staff. Veteran defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, who skipped the team’s mandatory minicamp last month because of an apparent issue related to his contact, was among the veterans that reported. Coach Bill Belichick confirmed that defensive back Jack Jones will be on the field after pleading not guilty to nine counts of weapons violations in connection with his arrest last month at Boston’s Logan Airport security checkpoint with two loaded guns in his carry-on bag.

