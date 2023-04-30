Pats focus on offense, special teams on final day of draft

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — After focusing exclusively on defense with their first three picks, the New England Patriots used the final day of the NFL draft to address their offense and special teams. The Patriots entered Saturday expecting to be busy with nine draft picks spread over the final four rounds. They came in as one of two teams to not draft an offensive player during the first two days, but ended up spending multiple picks on offensive linemen and wide receivers.

