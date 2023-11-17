Patriots will come out of their bye week with an eye on the future for Bill Belichick and Mac Jones

The New England Patriots need to figure out who will play quarterback when they return from the bye week. They have even bigger long-term problems. Bill Belichick’s job is at stake with the team on track to miss the playoffs for the third time in four seasons since Tom Brady defected to Tampa Bay. The six-time Super Bowl champion could be chasing Don Shula’s all-time coaching record from a new sideline next year. Belichick needs only 17 more wins to surpass Shula for No. 1 all-time. His failure to be competitive without Brady means he might have to claim the crown somewhere else — if at all.

