Patriots wide receivers Demario Douglas, DeVante Parker return to face Chiefs

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Receivers Demario Douglas and DeVante Parker returned to the field for the New England Patriots to face the Kansas City Chiefs. Douglas missed the past two games while going through the concussion protocol. Parker sat out three of the previous five games with a knee injury. JuJu Smith-Schuster was inactive against his former team. He has an ankle injury. The Chiefs will be without running back Isiah Pacheco. He had surgery on his injured shoulder this week.

