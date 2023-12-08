Patriots’ victory over Steelers shows support for embattled Belichick after 5-game losing streak

By JIMMY GOLEN The Associated Press
New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott heads off the field following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Pittsburgh. The Patriots won 21-18. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

The New England Patriots rallied for their embattled coach. With Bill Belichick’s job in jeopardy, New England snapped a five-game losing streak and beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-18. Bailey Zappe threw for a career-high three touchdown passes in his second game since replacing Mac Jones as starter. Ezekiel Elliott ran a season-high 22 times and also chased down Pittsburgh’s Mykal Walker after an interception to save what would likely have been a touchdown. The Patriots are still 3-10 and out of playoff contention.

