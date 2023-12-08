Patriots’ victory over Steelers shows support for embattled Belichick after 5-game losing streak

The New England Patriots rallied for their embattled coach. With Bill Belichick’s job in jeopardy, New England snapped a five-game losing streak and beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-18. Bailey Zappe threw for a career-high three touchdown passes in his second game since replacing Mac Jones as starter. Ezekiel Elliott ran a season-high 22 times and also chased down Pittsburgh’s Mykal Walker after an interception to save what would likely have been a touchdown. The Patriots are still 3-10 and out of playoff contention.

