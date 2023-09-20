Patriots veterans have rallied around rookie receiver Demario Douglas after his fumble vs. Miami

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots rookie Demario Douglas was among New England’s biggest standouts during training camp, routinely hauling in sure-handed receptions despite his 5-foot-8 frame. It made his first-quarter fumble, which led to the Dolphins’ first touchdown during New England’s 24-17 loss to Miami last week, that much more surprising. It’s also why Patriots veterans have made seeking out Douglas a priority when the team reconvened at the practice facility for the first time this week. Tight end Hunter Henry told Douglas about a similar experience he had his first year in the league. Quarterback Mac Jones says Douglas’ mistake hasn’t altered his confidence in going to a player whose 9.8 yards per catch average is tied for the team lead.

