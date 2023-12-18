Patriots unable to build off win, falter in second half of 27-17 loss to Chiefs

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs became the latest team to hand the New England Patriots a home loss in a season filled with them for coach Bill Belichick and this once-proud NFL franchise. With a pop icon who’s no stranger to performing before sold out crowds at Gillette Stadium looking on from a luxury suite, the Chiefs provided Taylor Swift and the throng of fans who attended Sunday’s game with plenty of reasons to cheer. The same could not be said for the Patriots, who struggled in the second half of a 27-17 loss that dropped them to 3-11 on the season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.