Patriots trade back, select CB Christian Gonzalez at No. 17

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots waited patiently with their top pick of the NFL draft, trading back three spots and addressing a hole in their secondary by selecting Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez with the 17th pick. The Patriots entered the night holding the No. 14 pick but swapped first-round picks with Pittsburgh, getting a fourth-round pick from the Steelers. Gonzalez has a versatile skillset and was effective both in coverage and against the run, notching four interceptions and 50 tackles last season. He fills an immediate need for the Patriots, who were looking for a cornerback to pair with Jonathan Jones.

