Patriots take edge rusher White, versatile Mapu in NFL draft

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots added one of the most agile edge rushers in this year’s NFL draft class, selecting Georgia Tech’s Keion White with the 46th overall pick. White began his career at Old Dominion as a tight end before transferring to the Yellow Jackets and moving to defense. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder had 17 1/2 sacks and 14 tackles for a loss last season. He is still learning the position, giving him a lot of room to master different techniques as a professional. The Patriots also selected Sacramento State safety-linebacker hybrid Marte Mapu with the 76th overall pick in the third round.

