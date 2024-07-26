Patriots sign safety Jabrill Peppers to a contract extension, head coach Jerod Mayo says

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots signed safety Jabrill Peppers to a contract extension, head coach Jerod Mayo said before Friday’s practice. The 28-year-old Peppers is entering his third season with the Patriots. Last year, he recorded two interceptions and made 78 tackles in 15 games. Mayo says “he really embodies everything that we want on the field, you know, he’s very selfless. He’s out there flying around all the time and it’s good to get that deal done.” Peppers was originally drafted by Cleveland in 2017 and spent two seasons with the Browns before playing for the New York Giants for three seasons from 2019-21.

