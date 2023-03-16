Patriots sign OT Calvin Anderson, release veteran QB Hoyer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots added some depth on the offensive line with the signing of tackle Calvin Anderson. The team also released veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer, ending his third stint in New England. It’s a bit of a homecoming for Anderson. He spent the past four seasons in Denver, but originally signed as a rookie free agent with the Patriots in 2019 before being released. He was briefly with the Jets before being signed by Denver, where he appeared in 41 games with 12 starts. Anderson has experience on both the left and right side of the line and could be a candidate to earn a starting spot with Isaiah Wynn an unsigned free agent.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.