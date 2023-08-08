Patriots sign free agent defensive end Trey Flowers, who was on their last 3 Super Bowl teams

By The Associated Press
FILE - New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers reacts after sacking New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The New England Patriots announced Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, that they have signed DE Trey Flowers. Flowers spent his first four seasons with New England from 2015 through the 2018 season and was a part of two Super Bowl wins with the Patriots in 2016 and 2018.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa]

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Trey Flowers signed with the New England Patriots. He’s returning to the team where he played his first four NFL seasons and won two of three Super Bowls. The defensive end was placed on injured reserve after playing in four games for the Miami Dolphins last season and was an unrestricted free agent. The 29-year-old Flowers has started 64 of 79 regular-season games over eight seasons since the Patriots drafted him out of Arkansas in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. He was on their Super Bowl-winning teams in 2016 and 2018.

