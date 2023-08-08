Patriots sign free agent defensive end Trey Flowers, who was on their last 3 Super Bowl teams

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Trey Flowers signed with the New England Patriots. He’s returning to the team where he played his first four NFL seasons and won two of three Super Bowls. The defensive end was placed on injured reserve after playing in four games for the Miami Dolphins last season and was an unrestricted free agent. The 29-year-old Flowers has started 64 of 79 regular-season games over eight seasons since the Patriots drafted him out of Arkansas in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. He was on their Super Bowl-winning teams in 2016 and 2018.

