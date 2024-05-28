Patriots sign 1st-round draft pick, QB Drake Maye, to contract

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have signed quarterback Drake Maye to a contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Maye was the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback threw for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns last year at North Carolina. He will compete for playing time with Jacoby Brissett. The Patriots also have Bailey Zappe and sixth-round draft pick Joe Milton III on the roster. Since Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay as a free agent in 2020, the Patriots are 29-39 with one playoff appearance. They went 4-13 last season and finished last in the AFC East.

