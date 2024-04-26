Patriots select quarterback Drake Maye with No. 3 pick in NFL draft

The New England Patriots have selected North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft. Maye becomes the second quarterback taken in the first round by New England since 2021 and will be its latest attempt to find a franchise quarterback following the departure of Tom Brady after the 2019 season. New England traded 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones to Jacksonville earlier this offseason. At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Maye checks many of the boxes the Patriots were looking for, with ideal arm strength and athleticism. He also will be coming into a situation in which the entire offense will be learning a fresh system under new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

