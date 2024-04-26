Patriots select quarterback Drake Maye with No. 3 pick in NFL draft

By KYLE HIGHTOWER The Associated Press
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye walks on stage during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

The New England Patriots have selected North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft. Maye becomes the second quarterback taken in the first round by New England since 2021 and will be its latest attempt to find a franchise quarterback following the departure of Tom Brady after the 2019 season. New England traded 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones to Jacksonville earlier this offseason.  At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Maye checks many of the boxes the Patriots were looking for, with ideal arm strength and athleticism. He also will be coming into a situation in which the entire offense will be learning a fresh system under new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

