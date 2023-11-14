Patriots release DB Jack Jones, ending tumultuous tenure with team

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots released defensive back Jack Jones after a tumultuous season that began with his arrest for bringing guns into the airport and ended with him unable to persuade the coaches of the last-place team to play him. After intercepting two passes as a rookie, Jones saw decreased playing time this season. He played just 10 snaps in Sunday’s 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany. Jones agreed to serve one year of probation and 48 hours of community service in exchange for prosecutors dropping eight of the nine weapons charges he faced after Logan Airport security in June found two loaded guns in his carry-on bag.

