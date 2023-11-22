Patriots QB Mac Jones on whether he will start against the Giants: ‘Hope so’

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones didn’t have any answers about who the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback will be against the New York Giants on Sunday, either. A day after Patriots coach Bill Belichick stonewalled in his media availability about whether Jones would be benched, the 2021 first-round draft pick said he is preparing as if he will start. But he also said it was out of his control. Jones has started each of the first 10 games this season, but he has been pulled three times. One of those was the Week 10 loss to the Colts after he threw a fourth-quarter interception near the end zone. But backup Bailey Zappe also got picked off in his attempt to rally the Patriots to a victory.

