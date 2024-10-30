Patriots QB Drake Maye remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. His status for Sunday is uncertain

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots rookie Drake Maye remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, limiting his ability to practice for New England’s game against the Tennessee Titans. If he can’t play on Sunday, Jacoby Brissett will start at quarterback. Coach Jerod Mayo said Maye will be limited to less than 30 minutes of practice. That indicates the No. 3 overall draft pick is in Phase 3 of the league’s five-step return-to-play protocol. Brissett came off the bench to lead the Patriots to a 25-22 victory over the New York Jets last weekend.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.