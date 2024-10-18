Patriots QB Drake Maye ‘ready to go’ against Jaguars in London

LONDON (AP) — Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye deflected questions about his knee and said he’s ready to make his second career start when New England faces the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Maye says he’s “feeling good” despite appearing on the injury report this week with a knee issue. He adds that he’s “ready to go for Sunday.” He declined to say when the knee issue arose. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson practiced for the first time since missing the Houston game because of a foot injury. He will be a game-time decision.

