Patriots put LB Ja’Whaun Bentley on IR, promote Kyle Dugger to captain

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo says the team will place linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle. Raekwon McMillans is expected to replace him on defense. Mayo said it was too early to say whether Bentley would be able to return this season. Safety Kyle Dugger was promoted to captain in Bentley’s absence.

