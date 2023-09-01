Patriots place receiver Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve with shoulder injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton will be sidelined to start his second straight NFL season after being placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Thornton was injured early in training camp and dressed for only one exhibition game. He will miss at least the first four games. His first opportunity to play will be Oct. 8 when the Patriots host the New Orleans Saints. Thornton sat out the first four games last season after he broke his collarbone during training camp. Despite his injury, the 2022 second-around pick earned a spot on the initial 53-man roster, joining an improved group of receivers that includes free agent signee JuJu Smith-Schuster, veterans DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne, and rookie sixth-round picks Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte.

