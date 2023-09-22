Patriots place Marcus Jones on IR, sign Will Grier for use as emergency 3rd QB against Jets

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have placed All-Pro punt returner Marcus Jones on injured reserve with a shoulder injury and signed Will Grier to their 53-man roster for use as their third emergency quarterback against the New York Jets. Grier was signed off the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. Coach Bill Belichick didn’t say whether it would be a short-term or season-ending stay on IR for Jones, who was injured in the Patriots’ loss to Miami last week. In addition to playing cornerback, Jones also served as New England’s punt and kick returner on special teams and appeared in some limited offensive sets. He was named a first-team AP All-Pro punt returner as a rookie in 2022, finishing second in the NFL with a 12.5 yards per return average.

