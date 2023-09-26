Patriots place defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale on injured reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have placed defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale on injured reserve. The 29-year-old left in the first half of last week’s 15-10 win over the Jets with an elbow injury and did not return. Ekuale has played in each of New England’s three games this season, with three tackles and a forced fumble. He has appeared in 25 games over the past three seasons with the Patriots and been used primarily as a sub in select packages.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.