Patriots owner Robert Kraft leads the group of 9 contributors who are Hall of Fame semifinalists

Six-time Super Bowl-winning owner Robert Kraft and trailblazing quarterback Doug Williams were picked among the nine semifinalists in the contributor category for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. The committee will next meet Nov. 12 to pick one finalist for consideration by the full selection committee for the Hall early next year. The one contributor will be grouped with one coaching candidate and three seniors candidates. Between one and three of those five finalists will make it to the Hall based on getting at least 80% of the votes from the full committee.

