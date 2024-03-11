Patriots open free agency with deals to re-sign Bourne and add Gibson, AP sources say

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Receiver Kendrick Bourne and running back Antonio Gibson have agreed to contracts with the New England Patriots. Bourne is returning to New England on a three-year deal, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the extension hasn’t been finalized. Gibson, formerly of the Washington Commanders, is getting $11.25 million over three years with $5.3 million fully guaranteed. That’s according to another person who spoke condition of anonymity because free agents can’t sign with new teams until Wednesday. The moves are steps toward solidifying an offense that struggled last season.

