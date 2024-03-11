Patriots open free agency by adding Brissett, Gibson, bringing back Bourne, AP sources say

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Receiver Kendrick Bourne, running back Antonio Gibson and quarterback Jacoby Brissett have agreed to contracts with the New England Patriots. The deals were confirmed by three people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Brissett spent last season with the Washington Commanders. He is viewed as a transition quarterback for the Patriots, who are expected to draft a QB to replace last year’s starter, Mac Jones. Brissett was drafted by the Patriots in 2016. The person who confirmed his deal said he’ll get $8 million for one year, with incentives that could push it as high as $12 million.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.