Patriots open free agency by adding Brissett, Gibson, bringing back Bourne, AP sources say

By KYLE HIGHTOWER The Associated Press
FILE - New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne plays against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game, Oct. 22, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. Bourne has agreed on a contract with the Patriots, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday, March 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Dwyer]

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Receiver Kendrick Bourne, running back Antonio Gibson and quarterback Jacoby Brissett have agreed to contracts with the New England Patriots. The deals were confirmed by three people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Brissett spent last season with the Washington Commanders. He is viewed as a transition quarterback for the Patriots, who are expected to draft a QB to replace last year’s starter, Mac Jones. Brissett was drafted by the Patriots in 2016. The person who confirmed his deal said he’ll get $8 million for one year, with incentives that could push it as high as $12 million.

