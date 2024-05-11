Patriots’ No. 3 pick QB Drake Maye wraps up first taste of NFL workouts at rookie camp

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England quarterback Drake Maye’s day wasn’t done, not by a long shot. The No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft was just getting started Saturday after rookie mini-camp practice. He expected to be lifting, going to meetings and watching film into the evening. Maye was under center with Ja’Lynn Polk lined up to his left with two more rookie receivers – one drafted (Javon Baker) and undrafted (David Wallis) – lined up to his right. There wasn’t live contact or a pash rush to anticipate during practice. But for Maye, it’s about soaking up as much knowledge as possible.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.