Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona is the 2023 USAA Salute to Service award winner

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona is the USAA 2023 Salute to Service award winner. Cardona, a lieutenant from the Naval Academy, beat out Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle for the honor. The award recognizes the exceptional efforts by members of the NFL family to honor and support the military community. Cardona will be recognized at NFL Honors on Thursday night. During his rookie season with the Patriots, Cardona balanced a second full-time job in the Navy serving as a staff officer at the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Rhode Island.

