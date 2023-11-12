Patriots LB Ja’Whaun Bentley inactive against Colts in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany. Bentley misses out with a hamstring injury after playing in all nine of New England’s previous games this season. Rookie Colts wide receiver Josh Downs is active after he had been listed as questionable and hadn’t practiced because of a knee injury. Cornerback Jack Jones and wide receiver Demario Douglas had been questionable but are active for the Patriots.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.