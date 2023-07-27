Patriots’ Lawrence Guy on the field at training camp amid ongoing contract discussions with team

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy says he is at training camp and for now at least is ready to play football. The veteran reported to camp this week after skipping the team’s optional offseason program in the spring, and last month’s mandatory minicamp. He says he and his agent have had recent discussions with the team, but declined to share details. Guy is entering the third season of the four-year, $11.5 million contract he signed in 2021. He’s been with the Patriots since 2017 and is entering his 13th NFL season. It’s included stops at five different teams, but he’s had his longest and most productive years with the Patriots, winning a Super Bowl in the 2018 season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.