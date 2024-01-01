Patriots keep battling for Belichick but come up short, drop to 4-12 after loss to Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — With little but pride and perhaps their coach Bill Belichick’s future to play for, the New England Patriots showed resolve despite a loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots grinded and stayed competitive despite a four-turnover first half and a 13-point deficit in a 27-21 loss in their penultimate game of the season. New England dropped to 4-12 and closes its season hosting the New York Jets next week, and with questions raised whether it will mark the end of Belichick’s 24-year tenure. The coach deflected questions about his future in typical fashion by saying he’s solely focused on New York.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.