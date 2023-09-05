Patriots’ Jack Jones to serve 1 year of probation, community service in firearms case

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones has agreed to serve one year of probation and 48 hours of community service in exchange for prosecutors dropping eight of the nine weapons charges he faced in connection with his June arrest at a security checkpoint at Boston’s Logan Airport for allegedly having two loaded guns in his carry-on bag. A court filing shows that the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office dropped all the weapons charges he faced. He received probation for an airport security violation. In a motion stating its decision not to continue the case , the state attorney’s office said it determined it couldn’t prove that Jones had knowledge that he possessed the firearms in his bag at the time of the incident.

