Patriots hope new additions, veteran defense can help them compete in stacked AFC East

Following a disastrous 2022 season, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones needed a better offensive system and more playmakers to get the ball to. Bill Belichick answered by bringing back former offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and adding receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott. It won’t be a cure-all for a unit that ranked 26th in total offense, but it’s a start. How well the offensive line holds up is a much bigger question after left tackle Trent Brown and left guard Cole Strange both spent most of training camp slowed by injuries. The good news is the defensive side of the ball is mostly intact. But there are big production and leadership shoes to fill following the retirement of Devin McCourty.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.