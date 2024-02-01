Patriots hire former Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, promote DeMarcus Covington to DC

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Fired Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt has been hired for the same job with the New England Patriots. The move gives first-time head coach Jerod Mayo an experienced voice on offense. Mayo is a former linebacker and linebackers coach. He was promoted to replace six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick following a 4-13 season. Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien left to take the same role at Ohio State. Defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington is expected to be promoted to defensive coordinator. Los Angeles Rams assistant Jeremy Springer was hired this week to be the Patriots special teams coordinator. Van Pelt was fired after the Browns lost 45-14 to the Houston Texans in the playoffs.

