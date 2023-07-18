Patriots head into camp looking to build on offseason offensive overall

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s decision to entrust his offense and the development of quarterback Mac Jones to two unproven offensive coaches last season was a disaster. It contributed to New England missing the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. To help fix things, Belichick’s brought back former offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. The Patriots missed out on signing free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but O’Brien will have some new players to work with, notably receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. The offensive line has some issues to clean up at tackle, Defensively, there are also holes to plug, notably in the secondary following safety Devin McCourty’s retirement.

