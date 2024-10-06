Patriots have late TD reversed on replay and fall to Dolphins for fourth straight loss

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots were perhaps a toe tap away from beating the Miami Dolphins. Instead, the Patriots lost 15-10 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday after rookie wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk’s leaping bid at a game-winning touchdown catch with 1:02 remaining was overturned after replay. The Patriots committed 12 penalties and allowed 193 rushing yards to a Miami team that came in averaging 97.8 yards on the ground through the first four games. New England is tied for the worst record in the NFL at 1-4 and has dropped four straight since winning at Cincinnati in the season opener.

