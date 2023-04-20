Patriots enter NFL draft holding 11 picks to address needs

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots made some bets on offense that didn’t pan out in 2022 and are looking to this year’s draft to help them make a course correction. Finding additional playmakers at receiver is still a priority for quarterback Mac Jones. Bill O’Brien’s back in his old job as offensive coordinator to help Bill Belichick. There’s also some holes to fill on the offensive line, particularly at tackle. Secondary depth also couldn’t hurt following the retirement of Devin McCourty. New England holds the 14th overall pick, and has 11 total.

