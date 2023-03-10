Patriots enter free agency looking for help at WR, OT and DB

The Patriots enter free agency in the market for more playmakers at receiver. Jakobi Meyers has been New England’s leading producer at the position for three consecutive seasons. But he is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career and could command a high price on the open market. There is also room to upgrade at offensive tackle. Isaiah Wynn has dealt with injuries and is coming off a subpar season. Trent Brown could also be a salary cap casualty. The secondary has a solid foundation with young players such as Kyle Dugger and Marcus Jones coming off big seasons. But the group will take a hit with Devin McCourty retiring.

