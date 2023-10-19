Patriots enlist former soccer executive Bierhoff to advise on growth in Germany

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have enlisted the former director of Germany’s national soccer teams to help them expand their fan base and business connections in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Oliver Bierhoff will serve as a business adviser for the NFL team which has commercial rights in the region as part of the NFL’s “global markets” program. The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt on Nov. 12. The team says Bierhoff will advise on marketing, branding and business development. Last December, Bierhoff resigned as managing director of the country’s national soccer teams and academy after Germany’s early exit from the men’s World Cup. He had a management role with the German federation for 18 years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.