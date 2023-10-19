Patriots enlist former soccer executive Bierhoff to advise on growth in Germany

By The Associated Press
FILE - DFB director Oliver Bierhoff talks to the media at a press conference wearing mouth-nose protection in Wolfsburg, Germany, prior the World Cup qualifying match against Liechtenstein, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The New England Patriots have enlisted Bierhoff, the former director of Germany's national soccer teams, to help them team expand their fan base and business connections in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Swen Pfoertner]

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have enlisted the former director of Germany’s national soccer teams to help them expand their fan base and business connections in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Oliver Bierhoff will serve as a business adviser for the NFL team which has commercial rights in the region as part of the NFL’s “global markets” program. The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt on Nov. 12. The team says Bierhoff will advise on marketing, branding and business development. Last December, Bierhoff resigned as managing director of the country’s national soccer teams and academy after Germany’s early exit from the men’s World Cup. He had a management role with the German federation for 18 years.

