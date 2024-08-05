Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon practices with team, discusses contract situation

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matthew Judon spoke to reporters on Monday at training camp about his hope to get a new contract from the New England Patriots. He desires a salary increase as one of the NFL’s top edge rushers — someone who has 32 sacks in 38 career games with New England. “We have a market set by the highest guy, then everybody falls in line until the next person breaks that contract,” Judon said. “I have to go out there and do what I’m obligated to do so I don’t lose any money.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.