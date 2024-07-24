Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon dissatisfied with current contract

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon confirmed Wednesday that he plans to participate in training camp, though he continued to express his dissatisfaction with his current contract. Judon reiterated several times during his session with the media that he would like to be among the highest-paid linebackers entering the new season. Still, the four-time Pro Bowler said he understands he needs to honor his deal, which runs through the 2024 season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.