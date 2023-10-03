Patriots edge rusher Matt Judon to have surgery on torn biceps, AP source says

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots edge rusher Matt Judon has elected to have surgery to repair a torn biceps, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. Judon is scheduled to have the procedure on Wednesday and be out indefinitely, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity because it has not been announced publicly. ESPN first reported Judon’s decision. Judon suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ 38-3 loss to Dallas last week. His loss is a blow to New England’s defense, which loses its best pass rusher and one of its captains. Judon leads the team with four sacks. He has 32 sacks since signing with the Patriots in 2021.

