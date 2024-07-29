Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore diagnosed with blood clots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots announced on Sunday that defensive tackle Christian Barmore has been diagnosed with blood clots and there is no timetable for his return. The team said that Barmore, who turned 25 on Sunday, and was evaluated and treated over the weekend at Mass General Brigham. Drafted in the second round by the Patriots in 2021, Barmore had 8 1/2 sacks while appearing in all 17 games last season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.