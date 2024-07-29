Patriots defensive line knows it will take group effort without Christian Barmore

By BRENDAN McGAIR The Associated Press
New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) watches his teammates practice during an NFL football training camp, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa]

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots defensive line knows it will take a group effort as they try to replace Christian Barmore while he is out indefinitely because of blood clots. The Patriots announced on Sunday that Barmore was treated at Mass General Brigham. Before Monday’s practice, coach Jerod Mayo confirmed that Barmore is no longer in the hospital, but there’s no definitive timetable for him to return to the field.

