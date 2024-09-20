Patriots coach non-committal on starting QB after Brissett pulled and Maye makes NFL debut

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jacoby Brissett got hit, harassed and frustrated all night by the New York Jets’ swarming defense. Then the Patriots’ veteran quarterback was pulled in favor of rookie Drake Maye late in a lackluster 24-3 loss Thursday night, leaving some question about who’ll be under center for New England moving forward. Coach Jerod Mayo said he didn’t know if he’d be making a quarterback change. Brissett was 12 of 18 for just 98 yards and sacked five times before being pulled with 4:24 left in the game. Maye went 4 of 8 for 22 yards and was sacked twice in his NFL debut.

