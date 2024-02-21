Patriots coach Jerod Mayo’s new staff a mix of youth, vets and connections to executive Eliot Wolf

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Jerod Mayo was clear when he was hired as the New England Patriots new coach that he wanted to empower his new staff with the freedom to have a voice both on the sideline and in the meeting rooms. His new trio of coordinators say they are confident they will have the space they need to help the franchise begin its rebuilding process next season. Mayo announced the addition of 17 new assistants this week. The group is a mix of youth and veterans, many who have ties to Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf.

