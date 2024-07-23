Patriots coach Jerod Mayo says veteran Jacoby Brissett opens camp as the team’s starting QB

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The day before the New England Patriots opened their first training camp in the post-Bill Belichick era, the head coach tabbed to replace the man who led the franchise to six Super Bowl wins said that veteran Jacoby Brissett is the team’s starting quarterback. Meeting with reporters, new coach Jerod Mayo also discussed Drake Maye, the quarterback the Patriots took with the third overall pick in the draft. “If he (Maye) comes out here and lights it up, it absolutely could happen,” Mayo said, “but I don’t think there is any doubt. Jacoby is the starting quarterback at this point in time.”

