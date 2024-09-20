Patriots coach Jerod Mayo says Jacoby Brissett still starting QB

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jacoby Brissett is still the New England Patriots starting quarterback. The veteran got hit, harassed and frustrated all night by the New York Jets’ swarming defense. Then he was pulled in favor of rookie Drake Maye late in a lackluster 24-3 loss Thursday night. Coach Jerod Mayo said after the game he didn’t know if he’d be making a quarterback change. But on Friday morning he said he would stick with Brissett. Brissett threw for 98 yards and was sacked five times before being pulled late. Maye went 4 of 8 for 22 yards and was sacked twice in his NFL debut.

