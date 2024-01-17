Patriots coach Jerod Mayo says ‘everything under consideration’ as new era begins in New England

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A new era has started with the New England Patriots with the introduction of former player and assistant Jerod Mayo as the franchise’s 15th coach in team history. He takes the reins from Bill Belichick, who last week parted ways with the team after 24 seasons. While he says he’s taken important lessons from his former boss, Mayo says he won’t be trying to run things like Belichick. That will include more defined roles for his coaching staff. He’s started initial interviews for assistant coaching jobs, though he didn’t have a timeline on when he planned to make hires. Team owner Robert Kraft says personnel decisions will be collaborative for now, though he does plan to appoint someone to oversee the front office.

